The Coca-cola Christmas truck is often a signal that the holidays are finally here, with hundreds of people gathering outside to catch a glimpse of Santa and grab a free bottle of Coca-cola along the way.

However last year the famous truck tour was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many disappointed and anxiously awaiting this year's announcement of its return.

Coca-cola's iconic Christmas truck will return this year after last year's disappointment. Photo: Marie Caley

Usually Coca-cola releases their tour dates and locations in the middle of November, but we are yet to officially hear from the retailer.

This is what we know about the Coca-cola Christmas tour so far.

Will the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour visit Leeds in 2021?

The official route has not yet been confirmed, however Coca-cola has dropped clues about this year's tour on its social media accounts.

One Twitter user tweeted the retailer and said: “Are holidays and also more important the truck coming this year?”

The company responded: “Our lips are sealed, Matty.”

Coca-Cola also replied to another Twitter user’s request for a reveal of dates and said: “We're not revealing anything just yet, but keep an eye on our socials.”

It is predicted that the soft drink company will soon announce whether or not they plan to visit Leeds this year.

When was the last Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour in Leeds?

In 2019, the Coca-Cola Christmas truck visited 20 stops across the UK.

The lorry stopped at supermarkets and shopping centres across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Taunton, Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, Portsmouth, Gainsborough, Manchester, London, Dudley and Liverpool.

It is likely that the truck will visit Leeds again this year.

Who will Coca-Cola be partnering with this year?

In 2019, the brand partnered with the national charity for homelessness- Crisis.

Coca-Cola pledged to donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour.

They have not yet disclosed whether or not they will be committing to a similar pledge this year, but Coca-cola continues to promote recycling on its social media accounts.