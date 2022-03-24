Celebrity Bake Off 2022: Who are the contestants in the Stand Up To Cancer special with Paul Hollywood
The Great British Bake Off returned this week with a new celebrity-filled season to raise money for Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.
The special is being hosted by show regular Noel Fielding, however his co-star Matt Lucas has ditched the presenting duties and taken to the stove for the celebrity special.
Below is everything you need to know about the Celebrity Bake Off special.
Who is in the Celebrity Bake Off special?
Week 1 features TV presenter Emma Willis, broadcaster Clara Amfo, Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), and Alex Horne (Taskmaster).
The order of contestants for the following weeks has not been announced, however below is the list of confirmed contestants.
Gareth Malone
Katherine Kelly
Laura Whitmore
Mawaan Rizwan
Sir Mo Farah
Motsi Mabuse
Ruby Wax
Sophie Morgan
Tracy-Ann Oberman
Yung Filly
Matt Lucas
When can I watch the Great Celebrity Bake Off?
The five-part series began on Tuesday 22 March, with new episodes every Tuesday.
Viewers can watch the series on Channel 4 at 8pm, with episodes then being available on catch-up All 4.
What is Stand Up to Cancer?
Stand Up to Cancer is a fundraising campaign created by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.
It has raised over £93 million, with that money funding 59 different clinical trials and other projects involving 19,000 cancer patients across the UK.
