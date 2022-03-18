Celebrity Bake Off 2022: When to watch the Stand Up To Cancer special with Annie Mac and Alex Horne
The Great British Bake Off is returning with a new celebrity-filled season to raise money for Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.
The special will be hosted by show regular Noel Fielding, however his co-star Matt Lucas will be ditching the presenting duties and taking to the stove for the celebrity special.
Below is everything you need to know about the Celebrity Bake Off special.
When can I watch the Great Celebrity Bake Off?
The five-part series will begin on Tuesday 22 March.
Viewers can watch the series on Channel 4 at 8pm, with episodes then being available on catch-up All 4.
Who will be taking part?
Week 1 will feature TV presenter Emma Willis, broadcaster Clara Amfo, Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), and Alex Horne (Taskmaster).
The order of contestants for the following weeks has not been announced, however below is the list of confirmed contestants.
Gareth Malone
Katherine Kelly
Laura Whitmore
Mawaan Rizwan
Sir Mo Farah
Motsi Mabuse
Ruby Wax
Sophie Morgan
Tracy-Ann Oberman
Yung Filly
Matt Lucas
What is Stand Up to Cancer?
Stand Up to Cancer is a fundraising campaign created by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.
It has raised over £93 million, with that money funding 59 different clinical trials and other projects involving 19,000 cancer patients across the UK.
When will the next series of Bake Off be on?
Bake Off series 12 began in September 2021, so you can expect the next series to air around September 2022.
