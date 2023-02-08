Gripping five-part series Better is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this month, with first hour-long episode set to be screened tonight (8 February) during an exclusive event at The Everyman Cinema in Trinity Leeds.

Lead actors Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch) will be in attendance alongside the show’s writers and executive producers. They will join the audience for the preview screening before taking part in a Q&A session hosted by BBC Radio Leeds presenter Rima Ahmed.

The show will then air on Monday 13 February at 9pm on BBC One, with new episodes released weekly. The full series will also be available to watch as a boxset on iPlayer.

Watch the trailer for Better, or find out more about the series below.

What is Better about?

Nineteen years ago, when DI Lou Slack was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col McHugh was a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever. The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career.