The TV programme, titled Master of Ceremonies, will showcase the talent of wedding planners across the UK as they attempt to pull off the dream wedding of a deserving couple.

Each week the planners will be provided with a specific brief and a budget to enhance a couple’s current wedding plans and deliver an unforgettable masterpiece.

Wedding cake bride and groom figures are displayed for sale on July 10, 2007 in London. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Planners will be competing for a money can’t buy prize and the opportunity to take their careers to the next level.

The BBC released this call out to wedding planners and couples: "We are looking for event planners and engaged couples to take part in this exciting new series.

"Planners, whatever your level of experience, if you’ve got what it takes to be crowned ‘Britain’s Best Wedding Planner’ you can apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/1XiEs9XKX9 or contact the casting team for details. Email: [email protected]

"Couples, If you’re planning to tie the knot between August and December 2022 and need help to make your day extra special, we have the expertise and cash to make your day perfect!

"You can apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/M3PDwKXRUr or contact the casting team for details. Email: [email protected]"