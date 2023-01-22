Jenny, 51, and Clive, 52, were joined by some of their closest wedding guests as they competed to win a big cash prize on the ITV show.

In Limitless Win, contestants have the chance to win one of the biggest cash prizes in TV history with a jackpot that never ends. In the show, contestants climb a money ladder by answering numerical questions correctly. But, if they push their luck too far and don’t bank their cash, they risk crashing out of the game and losing everything.

In the fourth episode of the new series, which aired on Saturday night, Clive and Jenny took on the ladder. They banked £10,000 but kept going - even when they were down to just one life.

After scraping through their penultimate question, the pair were asked how many countries have a name that begins with the letter I. They locked in an answer of six, which would have landed them with £250,000 if it was correct.

Crushingly, the answer was eight - and the pair lost out on the £10,000 they’d already banked. Jenny told Ant and Dec: “We came to play the game and we wanted to get up as high as we could, and that is a lot of money and we have lost it, but that’s because we played the game. It is what it is.”

She was given a round of applause from the audience and Dec said: “Nobody can say you didn’t go for it.”

The pair first met at a party when they were teenagers and dated for 18 months. They both went on to marry other people but remained friends and, when they both became single again four years ago, they started dating. In 2021 they became engaged – setting a wedding date of October 5 last year.

