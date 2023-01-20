Most couples spend the day before their wedding putting the finishing touches to their big day, getting ready and trying to keep calm. But Wetherby couple Jenny and Clive spent the day in a studio, 200 miles away from home, competing to win a big cash prize on the ITV show.

Clive, 52, and Jenny, 51, first met at a party in 1985 when they were teenagers and dated for 18 months. They both went on to marry other people but remained friends and, when they both became single again four years ago, they started dating. In 2021 they became engaged – setting a wedding date of October 5 last year, 37 years after they first met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Limitless Win, Ant and Dec give contestants the chance to win one of the biggest cash prizes in TV history with a jackpot that never ends. In the show, contestants climb a money ladder by answering numerical questions correctly. But, if they push their luck too far and don’t bank their cash, they risk crashing out of the game and losing everything.

Leeds couple Clive, 52, and Jenny, 51, will appear on Saturday night's episode of Limitless Win, hosted by Ant and Dec (Photo: ITV)

In the fourth episode of the new series, which airs on Saturday night, Clive and Jenny take on the ladder. When asked how they would spend the money if they won, the couple said that they hoped to win enough money to have a free bar at the wedding to surprise their families.

And to the couple’s surprise, six of their closest wedding guests, who they thought were in Leeds, had also travelled to support them wearing their wedding outfits – including father of the bride Gordon and groomsmen Neil and Terry. Jenny and Clive were clearly shocked and emotional as they waved to their family and friends in the studio before taking on the limitless money ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny, who runs her own beauty business, said: “We love doing quizzes and are big fans of gameshows. We enjoyed the first series of Limitless Win so really wanted to give it a go. We were over the moon when we were selected to be on the programme and, even though we realised it would be the same week as our wedding, we still wanted to do it – even if it was the day before, or day after. We were even considering postponing our honeymoon.”

Clive, a technical engineer, added: “When we saw our family and friends in the studio it was a huge shock. It took me a couple of seconds to realise who Ant and Dec were pointing to. But I think that seeing them all there helped take our nerves away”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Jenny and Clive’s time on the show came to an end, they were in for another surprise, as the Limitless Win team had arranged for them to start their wedding celebrations in style - with a limo waiting outside to take them home to Leeds, and their family and friends waiting for them inside.