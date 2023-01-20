Limitless Win ITV: Leeds couple set to star on Ant and Dec's gameshow - filmed a day before their wedding
A Leeds couple are set to star in Ant & Dec’s Saturday night show Limitless Win – filmed a day before their wedding.
Most couples spend the day before their wedding putting the finishing touches to their big day, getting ready and trying to keep calm. But Wetherby couple Jenny and Clive spent the day in a studio, 200 miles away from home, competing to win a big cash prize on the ITV show.
Clive, 52, and Jenny, 51, first met at a party in 1985 when they were teenagers and dated for 18 months. They both went on to marry other people but remained friends and, when they both became single again four years ago, they started dating. In 2021 they became engaged – setting a wedding date of October 5 last year, 37 years after they first met.
In Limitless Win, Ant and Dec give contestants the chance to win one of the biggest cash prizes in TV history with a jackpot that never ends. In the show, contestants climb a money ladder by answering numerical questions correctly. But, if they push their luck too far and don’t bank their cash, they risk crashing out of the game and losing everything.
In the fourth episode of the new series, which airs on Saturday night, Clive and Jenny take on the ladder. When asked how they would spend the money if they won, the couple said that they hoped to win enough money to have a free bar at the wedding to surprise their families.
And to the couple’s surprise, six of their closest wedding guests, who they thought were in Leeds, had also travelled to support them wearing their wedding outfits – including father of the bride Gordon and groomsmen Neil and Terry. Jenny and Clive were clearly shocked and emotional as they waved to their family and friends in the studio before taking on the limitless money ladder.
Jenny, who runs her own beauty business, said: “We love doing quizzes and are big fans of gameshows. We enjoyed the first series of Limitless Win so really wanted to give it a go. We were over the moon when we were selected to be on the programme and, even though we realised it would be the same week as our wedding, we still wanted to do it – even if it was the day before, or day after. We were even considering postponing our honeymoon.”
Clive, a technical engineer, added: “When we saw our family and friends in the studio it was a huge shock. It took me a couple of seconds to realise who Ant and Dec were pointing to. But I think that seeing them all there helped take our nerves away”.
When Jenny and Clive’s time on the show came to an end, they were in for another surprise, as the Limitless Win team had arranged for them to start their wedding celebrations in style - with a limo waiting outside to take them home to Leeds, and their family and friends waiting for them inside.
To find out if Jenny and Clive made their big day even bigger, watch Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win on Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV1.