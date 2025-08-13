Dodgy and The Bluetones Headline Music on the Moor 2025

Music lovers are in for a treat as Music on the Moor 2025 returns to Hartshead Moor Cricket Club on Saturday 27th September 2025. The festival promises an unforgettable day of live music, craft beer, and family fun in the heart of Kirklees.

This year’s headline acts include Dodgy and The Bluetones, two legendary British bands set to bring their iconic sounds to the picturesque festival site. Joining them are local favourites including Psychoslinkys, The Caymans, Starlight on the Moor, The Corellians, Hullabaloo, and The Loose Cut – ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Festival-goers can also enjoy a selection of craft beers, tasty local food, and a warm community atmosphere that makes Music on the Moor such a highlight in the West Yorkshire calendar. Families are welcome, with under-12s going free (must be registered in advance).

Tickets are on sale right now via Skiddle – and they won’t last long!

For interviews, images, or more information, contact the MOTM team at [email protected]