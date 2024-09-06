Rising stand-up Finlay Christie is set to perform in Yorkshire next month, with shows scheduled in Leeds and Sheffield. The comedian will bring his current show "I Deserve This" to The Wardrobe in Leeds on Thursday, 7th November, followed by a performance at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Monday, 11th November.

Christie, who has been gaining attention in comedy circles, was recently nominated for the Malcolm Hardie 'Act That Should Make a Million Quid' award. His show "I Deserve This" completed a successful run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

In his performances, Christie offers his take on various contemporary issues. The show covers topics ranging from climate change to the housing market, with Christie sharing his observations on why young people might have mixed feelings about global warming and the challenges of getting on the property ladder.

Beyond live performances, Christie has built a large following online. His YouTube channel has over 465,000 subscribers, and he has made appearances on television shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

For those interested in new talent on the comedy scene, Christie's shows in Leeds and Sheffield provide opportunities to see a performer who is steadily building his reputation. Both The Wardrobe and The Leadmill offer intimate settings for experiencing live comedy.

Tickets for Finlay Christie's "I Deserve This" at The Wardrobe in Leeds and The Leadmill in Sheffield are now on sale. Those wishing to attend are advised to book in advance due to limited seating capacity at both venues.