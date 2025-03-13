Cineworld Leeds brings back IMAX Film Fest with £5 tickets

Cineworld, the UK’s leading cinema chain, will be holding its eighth annual IMAX Film Fest on Saturday 15 March 2025 with tickets on sale now!

IMAX is the world’s most immersive cinematic experience and the special one-day event will give film fans across the nation the chance to catch some of last year’s best movies in IMAX. Tickets are available for only £5 while Cineworld Unlimited members will be able to enjoy these blockbusters for only £3.

The festival will give guests the chance to experience their favourite star-studded blockbusters with the IMAX difference, where crystal clear images and pulse raising audio will make you feel like you’re in the film.

For one day only, Cineworld will bring back some of 2024’s biggest hitters including:

The Wild Robot – A heartwarming tale that’s perfect for the whole family with an all-star cast of voice actors including Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill and Lupita Nyong’o. IMAX captures the lush landscapes and emotional depth of this animated adventure to deliver each frame as a work of art.

– A heartwarming tale that’s perfect for the whole family with an all-star cast of voice actors including Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill and Lupita Nyong’o. IMAX captures the lush landscapes and emotional depth of this animated adventure to deliver each frame as a work of art. Wicked – Let IMAX’s expansive screen sweep you into the magical world of Oz, where every vibrant colour and spellbinding song resonates with breathtaking clarity so you can join the characters on a whirlwind journey.

– Let IMAX’s expansive screen sweep you into the magical world of Oz, where every vibrant colour and spellbinding song resonates with breathtaking clarity so you can join the characters on a whirlwind journey. Gladiator II – Feel every clash of swords and thunderous roar of the Colosseum in vivid IMAX detail, where the scale of ancient Rome unfolds before your eyes and the action from the all-star cast of Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington blows you away.

– Feel every clash of swords and thunderous roar of the Colosseum in vivid IMAX detail, where the scale of ancient Rome unfolds before your eyes and the action from the all-star cast of Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington blows you away. Deadpool & Wolverine – Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool teams up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for this hilarious superhero blockbuster with IMAX making every scene larger than life so you can feel every explosive moment.

With 26 IMAX cinemas across the UK and Ireland, Cineworld is the biggest IMAX partner in the UK, delivering stunning images and powerful, immersive audio to transport audiences into films like never before. IMAX’s remastering process fully transforms every frame of a film to produce the best possible version of a filmmaker’s vision while the IMAX auditoriums are equipped with a perfectly tuned integrated sound and speaker system for heart-pounding audio that will truly blow you away. IMAX's unique aspect ratio (1.90:1 versus anamorphic widescreen's 2.39:1) expands the cinematic environment to craft a truly overwhelming experience.

Casey Cohen, Head of Marketing at Cineworld, said: “IMAX is where cinema truly comes alive. We're thrilled to bring back Cineworld’s IMAX Film Fest for its eighth year, giving audiences the chance to see these epic films the way they were meant to be seen – on the biggest screens possible, with towering visuals, thunderous sound, and unparalleled immersion.”

Tickets for this incredible experience can now be purchased from the Cineworld website or the Cineworld app.