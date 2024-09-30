Christmas magic comes to Leeds Garden Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The best time of the year is nearly here, and Leeds Garden Centre, formally Langlands Whinmoor is excited to announce its new Christmas store opening on 12th October!

The store which is part of the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, is kicking off its festivities at the end of this with its new Christmas shop sure to impress and attract visitors eager to embrace the holiday spirit.

After what can be described as a temperamental summer, customers can now immerse themselves in the magic of Christmas by exploring the store, which is overflowing with a dazzling array of decorations to suit every taste. From classic reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit to modern winter themes of silver and white, nostalgic gingerbread and romantic pastel pinks, there's something for everyone.

Exclusive to British Garden Centres, the brand new Fern Christmas range will be launched at Leeds Garden Centre and has everything you need to transform your home and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones come December.

In addition to its extensive Christmas products, Leeds Garden Centre offers a diverse range of gifts, including toys, puzzles, games, homeware, and pet products, making it a one-stop shop for all your present needs. The store also specialises in gardening essentials, boasting a fantastic plant and sundries department for those winter gardens.

For the opening on Saturday, enjoy 20% off for all Family Card holders on our extensive range of Christmas decorations, lights, cards, artificial trees, and wrapping paper. Whether you're looking to create a festive ambience indoors or outdoors, our collection has something to suit every style and taste and make your festive season truly magical.

Bookings are now open for its popular Christmas events. From festive feasts to magical encounters with Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy for the perfect family day out.

Book now for:

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a delicious Christmas meal surrounded by the festive spirit of our team and store. Enjoy traditional favourites and seasonal delights at the garden centre with loved ones.

Breakfast with Santa: Treat the family to a magical morning filled with fun, games and tasty treats, culminating in a special visit from Santa Claus.

Afternoon Tea with Santa: Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea while Santa makes a surprise appearance to spread some holiday cheer.

Mrs Claus and Baby: Bring your little one along for a heartwarming experience filled with holiday magic.

To book your place at any of these events, please visit the British Garden Centres website to see what is happening in store: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=leeds-garden-centre

Tag us in your photos of these festive events with the hashtag #ChristmasMagic.