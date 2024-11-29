Christmas days out that will have the whole family jumping for joy

This Christmas, parents are looking for searching for ways to keep their children entertained, while giving them an outlet for their excess excitement in the lead-up to the big day.

Oxygen York is hosting a special one-off Christmas party and offering a bounce pass so you can keep coming back over the school holidays and let the kids loose on interconnected trampolines, a parkour area, an inflatable park, an interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, airbag jump & trapeze. Oxygen York also has a fantastic soft play area for babies and toddlers to explore.

On Friday 20th December, Oxygen York is hosting the Neon Night Before Christmas from 6pm-8pm, where bouncers can expect two hours of festive fun, a DJ playing Christmas tunes all night long and games with prizes to be won.

Tickets cost £20pp and cover entry, a hotdog (vegan version available) and unlimited squash.

Oxygen York

Oxygen York is also offering a Jingle Jump Pass which will let you visit the venue on any five weekdays between 23rd December and 6th January, when the park is open, giving you plenty of ways to extend the festivities and burn off excess energy. The Pass costs £30, making each jump session just £6, which works out to be a significant saving compared to the usual session cost of £13.50.

To help families get a headstart on Christmas, Oxygen York is offering a 20% discount on gift vouchers purchased in their Black Friday deals.

Find out more or book tickets here https://oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/york