Celebrate Mother's Day with The QHotels Collection

By NationalWorld Contributor
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 16:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Select hotels by The QHotels Collection are offering fantastic ways to celebrate, from luxurious Afternoon Teas and delectable three-course lunches to exclusive spa treatment discounts and vouchers – a perfect gift for Mum! See more details below.

Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, Cheshire – A stunning Jacobean mansion blending history with luxury. Celebrate with a traditional Afternoon Tea in the Sheridan Lounge or a three-course Sunday Lunch in the elegant State Rooms (£35 per adult, £17.50 per child, free for under 4s).

Cambridge Belfry Hotel and Spa, Cambridgeshire – A stylish lakefront retreat in the heart of Cambridgeshire. Celebrate with Afternoon Tea (£38pp) in the Library Lounge, complete with Prosecco and sweet treats (12-4pm), or enjoy a 3-course Mother’s Day lunch with indulgent mains and decadent desserts (12-3:30pm, Bridge Restaurant).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashford International Hotel and Spa, Kent – A modern, elegant spa hotel near the Kent countryside. Treat Mum to Afternoon Tea (£38pp) with a glass of Prosecco while a live cellist plays throughout the afternoon (2-5pm).

Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf ResortOulton Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort
Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort

Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, Yorkshire – A grand 18th-century mansion set in picturesque countryside. Enjoy Afternoon Tea (£38pp) in the Drawing Room, including a complimentary glass of fizz for Mum (12-5pm).

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, Northumberland – A majestic Edwardian manor set in 1,000 acres of countryside. Celebrate with Afternoon Tea (£20pp) with a glass of fizz & 30% off spa treatments (2-5pm), or a 3-course Sunday Lunch (£25pp) with a complimentary Twilight Spa Voucher for Mum (12-3pm).

For more information visit https://www.qhotels.co.uk/

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice