CATAN - Connect The World event at Patriot Games Sheffield
On this special day, the new event game CATAN - Connect will be played in over 35 countries worldwide. Local events will be organised in each of these countries, bringing CATAN fans together to experience the game and the unique catan spirit up close.
There is also a HUGE CATAN prize bundle to be won, worth over RRP £560
The official stream starts at 13:00, but we invite players down to socialise, and play games before the event too!
Patriot Games in Sheffield will host the Northern contingent of our gaming community from 10am-6pm.
For a full schedule breakdown and tickets visit their website here!