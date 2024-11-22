Calderdale locals invited to celebrate the River Calder
When: Saturday 30 November, 2pm – 5pm (family-friendly activities), 7pm – 10pm (evening celebration)
Where: Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water, 11-15 Hollins Mill Lane, HX6 2QG
Price: FREE
No need to book – just drop in!
During the family-friendly Afternoon Session (2pm-5pm), discover the local area with interactive activities that bring the river to life:
Explore river samples under the microscope: Get hands-on with microscopes and examine water samples to uncover tiny plastics hidden in the river.Play river-inspired instruments: Try out unique musical instruments crafted from objects retrieved from the river.Create interactive art: Contribute to vibrant art pieces by painting directly onto projected images.Enjoy stories and poems: Listen to or read local writings inspired by the river, collected from our ‘Coffee, Cake and Conversation’ drop-ins and ‘Waterways and Words’ workshops.Learn about river pollution: Engage with dynamic displays revealing the impact of pollution on river health, and discover how we can all contribute to protecting our waterways.This is an afternoon for all ages to connect with art, science, and the stories of our rivers!
The Evening Celebration (7–10pm) will feature all of the above, with additional elements that bring the day to a crescendo:
Experience a co-created soundscape: Listen to a powerful soundscape, created by community members and sound artists, capturing the essence of the Calder.Words from the Calder Rivers Trust: Gain insights into the river’s health and conservation efforts from experts who know it best.River-Inspired mocktails and bites: Enjoy refreshments that draw inspiration from the river’s natural beauty, with the Fire Station Bar open for additional selections.
This is the finale of a series of environmental workshops aimed at protecting the River Calder and connecting our community to its story. Don’t miss this family-friendly, artistic, and educational experience that will inspire both young and old to cherish and protect our river.
This event is the culmination of a series of creative activities that have been happening in Sowerby Bridge throughout the autumn and is part of the wider Iron People project (a community project for CultureDale inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman).