Real, bespoke, recovery is here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'Realcovery' stands for Real Recovery. It's a Model that enables a bespoke recovery approach, for every individual, to be possible, instead of people having to choose from menus of ready-made things. It can be used as a self-help tool, and it can also scale up to become a support for groups and organisations. Interested to know more?

Real Recovery is bespoke – that way you recover ‘You’ as ‘You,’ not ’You’ as a copy of someone else.

Any process of recovery, or transformation, for humans, should feel transformational and alive! We are three-dimensional so our self-development, growing, and healing, should be 'dimensional' too.

It should feel Real, you could say!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real, Bespoke, Recovery is launching on Thursday September 26

Recovery support should help us see ourselves, so that we can learn from ourselves. It should be a mirror, not a 'painting' done by someone else.

It should be like a Yin Yang and be made of complimentary, flowing, equal-opposites - such as 'the supporter and supported relationship,' 'the safety-ing structure and the freedom,' and our past and future...which then meet up in the middle and work together, right now, in the present.

No win or lose, no 'either/or,' no opposite extremes or 'do it my way or no way' stuff.

It should also involve crayons, and fresh air, and music! That's what I think. If you agree, this event will, likely, be very interesting for you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Realcovery Model is new, and it is made from a combination of asset-based approach, creative activity, and peer support relationships.

It helps us figure out who we are after experiencing a big life change…and it also helps us work out what we want to do now, all whilst being supported by those who wander with us, side-by-side, as equals. There is no infantilising here.

Realcovery has grown, with support from Touchstone Leeds and the Touchstone Loves The Arts project, and it has resulted in a Support Group on Facebook, a Zine, and now a Book!

The Realcovery Journal Book Launch is happening on Thursday September 26 at The Holbeck, 3 Jenkinson Lawn, Leeds, LS11 9QX. It is a free event, with a pay as you feel option if you wish to donate, and the doors open at 6.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an Author Talk, a Realcovery Model workshop, and a Haiku workshop, along with lots of opportunity to hear 'Realcovery Model in Action' stories, to check out The Realcovery Journal, and to chat with others.

As a 'thank you,' to those who come along, there is a gig in the evening - free for those who attend the Book Launch. DiElle, singer/songwriter, will be playing, supported by Ushingi Community Music.

For anyone who wishes to come along for the gig alone in the evening, the doors will be at 8.30pm, and you can buy tickets separately from diellemusic.com/gigs

Come and join our Realcovery Revolution!