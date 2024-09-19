Real, bespoke, recovery is here
Real Recovery is bespoke – that way you recover ‘You’ as ‘You,’ not ’You’ as a copy of someone else.
Any process of recovery, or transformation, for humans, should feel transformational and alive! We are three-dimensional so our self-development, growing, and healing, should be 'dimensional' too.
It should feel Real, you could say!
Recovery support should help us see ourselves, so that we can learn from ourselves. It should be a mirror, not a 'painting' done by someone else.
It should be like a Yin Yang and be made of complimentary, flowing, equal-opposites - such as 'the supporter and supported relationship,' 'the safety-ing structure and the freedom,' and our past and future...which then meet up in the middle and work together, right now, in the present.
No win or lose, no 'either/or,' no opposite extremes or 'do it my way or no way' stuff.
It should also involve crayons, and fresh air, and music! That's what I think. If you agree, this event will, likely, be very interesting for you!
The Realcovery Model is new, and it is made from a combination of asset-based approach, creative activity, and peer support relationships.
It helps us figure out who we are after experiencing a big life change…and it also helps us work out what we want to do now, all whilst being supported by those who wander with us, side-by-side, as equals. There is no infantilising here.
Realcovery has grown, with support from Touchstone Leeds and the Touchstone Loves The Arts project, and it has resulted in a Support Group on Facebook, a Zine, and now a Book!
The Realcovery Journal Book Launch is happening on Thursday September 26 at The Holbeck, 3 Jenkinson Lawn, Leeds, LS11 9QX. It is a free event, with a pay as you feel option if you wish to donate, and the doors open at 6.15pm.
There will be an Author Talk, a Realcovery Model workshop, and a Haiku workshop, along with lots of opportunity to hear 'Realcovery Model in Action' stories, to check out The Realcovery Journal, and to chat with others.
As a 'thank you,' to those who come along, there is a gig in the evening - free for those who attend the Book Launch. DiElle, singer/songwriter, will be playing, supported by Ushingi Community Music.
For anyone who wishes to come along for the gig alone in the evening, the doors will be at 8.30pm, and you can buy tickets separately from diellemusic.com/gigs
Come and join our Realcovery Revolution!
