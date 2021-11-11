The popular record fair returns to Leeds this weekend with stalls from local sellers including Noise For Heroes (pictured). Photo: Simon Hulme

Leeds Record and Book Fair has long been a source of sought-after collectibles for music and art lovers across the city.

Held inside the famous Kirkgate Market, the fair has nearly 40 regular stallholders all trading a huge selection of specialist genres, ranging from indie to punk, soul to heavy metal and reggae to electronic.

Saturday's event boasts 80 packed stalls in two of the halls in the market. Photo: Simon Hulme

Saturday's event boasts 80 packed stalls in two of the halls in the market, with traders travelling from the four corners of Yorkshire and beyond to participate.

Inside the venue this weekend visitors will find tables of extended 12"s, rare 7" singles and plenty of comics, books and CDs to dig through and find gold.

Local sellers with stalls at the fair include Leeds' own Noise For Heroes, as well as Bingley's Five Rise Records and online seller Tapestry of Delights

Speaking with fair organiser John Cox, he said:

"It’s a free event with a great variety of customers- some journey hundreds of miles for rare records and many are local regulars adding to their collections each month.

Others are just passing through with a bag of apples and picking up some Rolling Stones!

After organising over 40 [Leeds Record and Book Fairs], I always look forward to the next one.

Especially after the lockdowns, it’s great to see people out and about among the records and books."

Starting out with just 10 traders back in 2017, Leeds Record and Book Fair has grown exponentially over the years into the record fair giant it is now.

Expanding to include an even larger range of music merchandise, novels and vinyl, the fair currently holds the position as one of the largest record retail events in the North of England.

Leeds Record and Book Fair starts at Kirkgate Market at 10am on Saturday and runs until 4pm.

The fair is free to enter, with more details about the event on the Leeds Record and Book Fair Facebook event.