Disabled author writes children’s book for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sara Jane Philippa Hornshaw, who lives in Calverley, was unfortunately made redundant during COVID- 19 because of her disability Noonan syndrome. Noonan syndrome is a genetic condition that can cause a wide range of distinctive features and health problems. Sara also has learning difficulties and was recently diagnosed with focal epilepsy.

Sara has good days and bad days with these disabilities, and can have severe mood swings. When Sara lost her job she also lost her security and her anxiety grew to the point she didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning. She was terrified of about losing her dog Minnie and her independence. She decided to be strong and seek help, for her and her dog Minnie’s welfare. Sara saw a therapist and got coping strategies, for her anxiety. Shortly after, she decided to use her creativity to write a children’s book, about a cat called Sian and a unicorn called Eirian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hornshaw prides herself on being 'bonkers' and unique which helped her write her book. The book will be the first of a series called, The Adventures of Sian the Cat and Eirian the Unicorn. Sara will be donating the profits to the brain tumour charity, a charity which funds vital research into brain tumours. The brain tumour charity supports families and patients dealing with brain tumours.

Sara Hornshaw and her dog Minnie.

They aim to make life longer and better for people who have this life-changing diagnosis. They aim to achieve this by accelerating, cures for brain tumours. She is choosing the brain tumour charity because some of her friends have been affected by brain tumours. Sara did a bake sale for another brain tumour charity and was shocked by how many people have been affected by brain tumours.

This book is about the adventures and shenanigans, of her cuddly cat and unicorn. The cat and unicorn are named after two of her heroes Eirian and Sian who is also one of her favourite actresses and who the book was inspired by. Sian the cat is cheeky, sneaky and so mischievous - it’s freaky! Eirian the Unicorn is her best friend with the same qualities. They are a perfect match and have lots of adventures. In this adventure they travel to London causing chaos everywhere.