And yes, while she had penned an account that was meant to be read - her ultimate aim was that it would make people talk as well, if not more.

Her debut novel centres on the often still taboo subject of the menopause and ‘The Secret Diaries of Menopausal Women’, released on Friday, is a compilation of stories woven into

Ms Golding's personal quest to create a unique ‘Sisterhood.’

Author of “The Secret Diaries of Menopausal Women", Jacqueline Golding.

While some books can be in the drafting, writing and production process for years - it took just just seven months from the author having the idea and the finished book hitting the shelves.

As well as documenting her own experience with menopause, Ms Golding, of Roundhay in Leeds, personally sought, listened to and collated the stories from the women who she has featured and have come together to talk about a subject which, while it affects all women is still not one for open conversation.

She wanted to tell the 'real' stories of the menopause and the bits of it that doctors and documentaries don't tell you. Her pre-requisite was that each and every one of them told their truth.

She said: "I had the idea in April and went to press on November 6. It happened so organically it was amazing. I interviewed all the women personally and had sit down interviews (mostly over Zoom) and took their stories and my stories and wove them together.

Women flocked to a reading held at Unity Enterprise in Chapeltown where women made it their mission to make menopause mainstream.

"The initial reason why I wanted to write was because I struggled so much. My transformation into menopause was so difficult and I started to write to make sense of my own journey. I thought it was easier to write about it, I love a challenge and thought let's see if I can get a voice for other women. That's what I was finding, nobody else talks about it but thought 'I have got a big mouth - let's go'."

It was after meeting her menopause head-on that Ms Golding returned to her childhood love of writing.

At an event on Wednesday night, she recited passages from the book at Unity Business Centre in Chapeltown, which supports local entrepreneurial activity and where she has been a tenant for many years, and took part in a lively question and answer session with invited guests and said her phone and social media had not stopped since.

The stories and snapshots from women going through the menopause are documented and celebrated in Jacqueline Golding's debut novel.

Ms Golding added: "It went exactly how I felt it would be. It is not just talking about breaking a taboo but I have got women sending me messages saying they walked into the launch event feeling broken and are now buzzing.

"It features the highs, the lows, the hot flushes, finding enlightenment and everything in between. I have put things in my book that are quite embarassing but I have been able to tell my story and it has allowed women to be vulnerable and know that we are all going through it.

"Let's stop putting it under the rug - it is a different time."

‘The Secret Diaries of Menopausal Women’ is available to order online at www.menodiaries.co.uk priced £12.99.