Joining the 24 independents in the centre, The Pink Room is a safe space for those who identify as women to seek professional help and get advice about alternative health remedies.

It will host a range of activities and events, including holistic therapy and massage, inclusive yoga classes, energy healing and workshops on body positivity, period and menopause power.

Next to its studio, The Pink Room also has a shop that is stocked with products from independent, female makers including soaps, beauty products, herbal remedies, eye pillows and modern design led tarot and smoke bundles.

One of its owners, Ella Norman, said: "“After the #metoo campaign, it felt more important than ever to create a collective where women can group together and discuss so many shared unspoken experiences.

"The plan for The Pink Room is to create a space that is dedicated to empowerment for people who identify as female, and to encourage women to know that their voices are important, that they are valuable and to give us collective strength, to normalise what it is to be a woman beyond our stereotypes.

"We are a group of female focused holistic practitioners who work with women to facilitate healing, and empower them through better physical, spiritual and mental health, support them through their unique perinatal experience, and most of all give hope that there are other routes to healing when our wonderful medical profession runs out of answers."

Adam Warner, centre manager at the Corn Exchange, added: "We’re delighted to welcome The Pink Room to the Corn Exchange and find the team’s mission to be accessible to everyone truly inspiring.

"It’s so important to offer a safe space in the city centre for those who identify as women and the treatments, events and activities on offer at The Pink Room are truly groundbreaking.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the reception from Leeds Corn Exchange customers and would encourage everyone to pop in and give them a warm welcome from Monday."