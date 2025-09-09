Betfred St Leger Festival to kick off with Leger Legends preview dinner

The wait is almost over as this week marks the return of the legendary Betfred St Leger Festival, one of Yorkshire’s flagship events that promises four days of world class horse racing and unmissable entertainment. The day before the festival commences, on Wednesday September 10, racegoers have a last chance to enhance their experience by attending the Leger Legends Preview Dinner, an evening that combines insight, indulgence, and inspiration, setting the stage for the iconic return of the festival.

Attendees will step into the spirit of one of the most historic week’s in the racing calendar and be treated to a taste of what’s to come. The evening starts in style with welcome drinks alongside fellow racing enthusiasts in a relaxed and refined atmosphere.

Guests can enjoy a mouthwatering three course gourmet dinner while listening to unrivalled insights and commentary from a renowned preview panel, consisting of leading figures in the world of horse racing to build excitement and spark conversation amongst punters.

The panel will be hosted by Sky Sport’s Racing’s Dave Orton and feature a panel of familiar experts including Former Champion Jockey & Sky Sports Racing Pundit, Seb Sanders, ITV Racing Presenter, Natalie Green, Renowned Racing Tipster, Tom Collins, and Betfred Odds Complier and Racing Voice, Matt Hulmes.

Last chance to join an iconic evening of behind-the-scenes updates, insight and racing predictions

Anyone at the preview dinner will receive exclusive tips, predictions, and be given a steer on horses to watch, providing guests with the ultimate inside track before the action unfolds. All attendees will also receive a complimentary Family Ticket to Sunday’s finale of the Betfred St Leger Festival, rounding off a week of unforgettable racing and sporting excellence.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse commented: “The Betfred St Leger Festival is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the country, so this preview event is the prefect way to kickstart the celebrations.

“For those seeking insight for the upcoming days of racing, the evening will provide guests with the ultimate racing predictions and prepare them for an incredible four days at the festival.”

Gates open at 7pm with The preview starting at 7.30pm, followed by food being served from 8.30pm. The Betfred St Leger Preview ends at 9.30pm with the Leger Legends Preview Dinner coming to a close at 11:00pm. Bookings of fewer than 10 people may be seated with other parties.

For more information, visit: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/leger-preview-dinner.