Barden Clay Shoot - which raises thousands for charity - is in jeopardy

A charity clay shoot is in danger of being axed, unless more teams are found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barden Clay Shoot desperately needs more teams to take part – or it won’t go ahead for the first time in its 18-year history.

The annual event – one of the biggest in the country – has been organised by the Birch family on land near their farm in Barden, near Leyburn, North Yorkshire, as a way of thanking the charities which supported them following the birth of their daughter, Molly, who has cerebral palsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has raised £277,000 for good causes since its inception, with the national Support Dogs charity, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults affected by epilepsy or a physical disability, being the beneficiary for the past five years.

The event has been running since 2008.

Molly’s condition affects her balance and use of her hands, reduces her concentration and makes it difficult for her to walk far unaided.

Labrador Chess has been trained by Yorkshire-based Support Dogs to help Molly by picking up items she has dropped, assisting with her balance as she walks, fetching help when she has fallen over, opening and closing drawers and doors, fetching her shoes, boots, leg and hand splints and pulling her coat off.

Molly, now 17, sits on the organising committee, helping to make the shoot, first established as the Azerley Charity Clay Shoot in 2008, a hit each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly, who attends St John’s School in Boston Spa, Wetherby, said: “We have all put so much work into organising the shoot and it would be such a shame for it not to happen.

Molly Birch with support dog Chess

“We do it to help Support Dogs and it would be a big loss to this amazing charity which changed my life by providing Chess.”

Molly’s dad, Kevin, said: “For the whole committee, the lack of take-up has been rather disheartening. We have raised so much money over the years and we will be very sad if it doesn’t go ahead.

“Molly would be so disappointed. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we will get the figures. We are giving it everything we can in the eleventh hour to get it over the line. We refuse to give up and need everybody’s support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin, who is married to Emma, added: “I know things are difficult for everyone financially, but you would be supporting a really worthwhile and life-changing charity.”

The committee, which spends the whole year planning each shoot, is scheduled to decide on Monday, June 16 whether to proceed with the event, depending on take-up.

A minimum of 50 teams are needed to break even, while 75 would make the event a massive success. 31 are currently signed up.

This year’s shoot takes place on Sunday, July 6 and committee members have slightly changed the previously promoted format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams of four can take part for £500, with 500 clays and teams providing their own cartridges or £800 per team of four, with 500 clays and cartridges provided on stands.

Alongside the main shoot, participants can enjoy a pool shoot, an archery ‘have a go’ and competition, and, as always, fabulous food and drinks and fundraising games such as the tombola, raffle and £2 a go to win a BASC (British Association for Shooting and Conservation) shooting hamper.

There are cash prizes of £600, £400 and £200 for the top three teams, as well as £600 for the highest placed ladies’ team.

All participants must be shotgun certificate holders and aged over 16. Pre-register at www.bardenclayshoot.co.uk. For more information, please email [email protected]

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.