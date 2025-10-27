Award-winning Leeds bistro serves up a ‘banger’ menu to celebrate National Sausage Week

Stu Myers, head chef and co-owner of The Swine Bistro

Award-winning Leeds eatery, The Swine Bistro, is celebrating National Sausage Week (Monday 27th October - Sunday 2nd November) in true sizzling style by serving up a sensational celebration of all things sausage, with a limited-edition line-up of handcrafted, flavour-packed bangers created by head chef and co-owner, Stu Myers, whose passion and expertise in the art of sausage-making are legendary among Leeds foodies.

The Swine Bistro’s sausage dishes are infamous, with each recipe reflecting Stu’s fascination with regional food traditions and his meticulous, hands-on approach to butchery and flavour. Every sausage is made in-house - a skill Stu not only takes great pride in, but actively passes on to the young chefs who train in his kitchen.

From Wednesday 29th October to Sunday 2nd November, diners at Swine Bistro can enjoy a rotating menu of exclusive, speciality sausage dishes, each made in small batches using top-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so fans are encouraged to book early to ‘snag’ their favourites.

Dishes available to celebrate National Sausage week include;

Boudin Noir, Confit Shallot & Roasted Quince - Swine’s own black pudding, made by Stu, served with slow-cooked shallots and sweet local quinces.

- Swine’s own black pudding, made by Stu, served with slow-cooked shallots and sweet local quinces. Duck Sausage with Lentils & Boozy Prunes – 80 percent duck, 20 percent pork, with black pepper, garlic and a smoky twist, paired with green lentils and prunes steeped in brandy.

– 80 percent duck, 20 percent pork, with black pepper, garlic and a smoky twist, paired with green lentils and prunes steeped in brandy. Boudin Blanc – A delicate blend of rabbit, guinea fowl and duck, served with choucroute and mustard.

– A delicate blend of rabbit, guinea fowl and duck, served with choucroute and mustard. Classic Yorkshire Pork & House-Cured Bacon Sausage – Made with outdoor-reared Yorkshire pork, served with creamy cannellini beans.

“Sausages are one of my favourite things to make and tell you a lot about where you are,” says Stu. “Every cuisine in the world has a version of one - they’re made from what’s to hand, shaped by local flavours and ingredients, and they’re a brilliant way for chefs to understand texture, balance and technique. We’re lucky in Yorkshire to have incredible pork - outdoor reared, full of flavour - so it’s only right we celebrate that.”

At Swine Bistro, sausage making is more than a menu item, it’s a craft. Stu and his team make every sausage by hand in small batches, teaching young chefs the skills, precision and creativity that go into balancing textures, spices and cuts of meat. Once a batch sells out, a new variety appears, making each visit to Swine a completely unique experience.

“Sausage-making teaches a chef so much, from knife skills to understanding how different meat cuts behave,” Stu adds. “It’s also about creativity, pairing the right herbs, spices and meats to make something truly delicious.”

Swine Bistro is located opposite the Arndale Centre on Otley Road, Headingley, and is open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner. Bookings for National Sausage Week are open now, to make a reservation visit www.theswinebistro.co.uk or call 0113 468 2383 and celebrate sausage season the Swine way.