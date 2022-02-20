Alex Sobel MP and Councillor Jonathan Pryor have responded to Nat West following the announcement of the closure of Nat West in Headingley, set for 8 June this year.

The banking giant announced the closure of 32 branches, including several RBS sites, last week, attributing this decision to the rise of online banking.

Pictured is Alex Sobel MP (right) and Councillor Jonathan Pryor (left) outside Nat West in Headingley. Photo: Alex Sobel

Both Sobel and Pryor expressed their concerns about the closure of the Headingley branch, stating that although many people do use online banking, this closure would exclude many customers and increase the digital divide.

In a letter to Nat West, the pair wrote: "We understand the proliferation of digital banking and the many benefits it provides.

"But we also know that there are many who are excluded from this, particularly elderly and vulnerable customers.

"According to a recent Lloyds Bank's Customer Consumer Digital Index, nine million people cannot use the internet without help, and 11.7 million people lack the essential digital skills for everyday life.

"Your letter states that there will still be a branch in Leeds City Centre, a 'ten minute drive from Headingley'. As you know, there are many customers who do not drive and for those who do, a round trip between Headingley and the city centre, on roads that are already at capacity, could easily take over 90 minutes."

The letter appeals to Nat West to change their decision and keep the last Headingley branch open, and suggests that by doing so they would also reduce traffic and pollution.

The full list of closures across the UK affects another NatWest bank in Leeds, located in Leeds Victoria, as well as a Royal Bank of Scotland on Park Row.

Further closures include sites in Essex, Manchester and several in London - including the Royal Bank of Scotland branch in NatWest’s London headquarters.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind," the bank said.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”