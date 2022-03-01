The Great Pottery Throwdown final is only a few days away with just three potters left in the competition.

Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller will decide which of the remaining competitors deserves the Great Pottery Throwdown crown, with presenters Siobhán McSweeney and Ellie Taylor hosting the final.

Pictured is the previous host of the Great Pottery Throwdown Melanie Sykes (left), previous judge Sue Pryke (right) and current judge Keith Brymer Jones (middle). Photo: Mark Bourdillon

Below is everything you need to know about the Great Pottery Throwdown 2022 final.

Who was eliminated from the competition last week?

Last week saw the competitors build fully functioning urinals, as well as recreate Wedgwood Jasperware.

Sadly, Lucinda Lovesey was eliminated from the race after her Punch and Judy urinal cracked during the firing process.

Who is left in the competition?

AJ Simpson, Anna McGurn and Christine Cherry are the three remaining potters.

AJ is a 21-year-old design graduate from Aberdeen who has wowed judges with their bold graphic designs and tightly crafted pottery.

Anna, 57, is a social care facilitator from Northern Ireland, and despite not winning a challenge yet she has improved tenfold since the beginning of the show.

Christine is a 57-year-old art youth worker from Preston; her self-portrait sculpture made judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller tear up last month due to its depiction of her struggle with breast cancer.

When is the Great Pottery Throwdown 2022 final?

The Great Pottery Throwdown concludes on Sunday at 7.45pm on Channel 4.

Viewers can watch it back on the Channel 4 streaming service, All 4.

Where is the Great Pottery Throwdown filmed?

The Great Pottery Throw Down was originally filmed at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire.

During the coronavirus pandemic it was moved to Gladstone Pottery Museum in Longton.