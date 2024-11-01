A piano that has been hand-painted by a Leeds artist has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Abstract artist Nicolas Dixon said it was an “absolute privilege” to be asked by heritage electric piano brand Rhodes to design one of their MK-8 pianos.

Nicolas is known for his colourful and expressive designs, and his Leeds United murals around the city will be familiar to residents.

He hand-painted a Rhodes with a “bright, warm” design he called Tequila Sunrise.

The piano was auctioned off on Sunday and raised over £12,000, a portion of which will go to a charity that Nicolas has worked closely with called Last Night A DJ Saved My Life.

Rhodes is hoping to help raise £20,000 for the charity from 40 limited edition pianos that feature the ‘Tequila Sunrise’ design and another, more subtle design called ‘Moon Boogie’. Nicolas said that the money raised will go towards building five wells in Africa.

The Rhodes piano brand was one of the most popular models during the 1970s and was used by the likes of Stevie Wonder, John Lennon, Elton John, Ray Charles and Ray Manzarek of The Doors.

Nicolas said: “They were partners with Fender guitars back in the day so they are globally a massive deal and pretty much music royalty.”

The models became less used during the 1970s as the advent of synthesisers came about but it is now making a resurgence from the modest home of Meanwood in Leeds.