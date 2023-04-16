The squad will warm-up in special LEEDS 2023 branded training tops ahead of the Monday night clash, and the stadium will be a colourful celebration of LEEDS 2023 with the screens and LED lights lit up in its brand colours.

Agnus Kinnear, Chief Executive at Leeds United said: “We're delighted to be dedicating this match to LEEDS 2023. Our club is proud to wave the flag and fly the colours of this incredible celebration of creativity across the city. It's fantastic to see the extraordinary range of community events in the programme and we hope that fans will get out and experience some great culture on their doorstep this summer."

LEEDS 2023 volunteers will be handing out commemorative LEEDS 2023 match-day programmes at the game and encouraging fans to get involved. LEEDS 2023 recently launched Part Two of its year-long programme, ‘Playing’, which encourages people to find wonder in the everyday and the unfamiliar, and includes several sports-themed projects across the city, including the following:

(left to right) Liam Cooper, Sanchez Payne, of Leeds 2023, Luis Sinisterra and Abigail Scott Paul from LEEDS 2023. Players will wear special shirts during the warm up and Elland Road will light up in celebration of LEEDS 2023. Credit: Simon Dewhurst

July 27 to 29, Kick Off – Leeds City Centre: A bold and joyful live performance celebrating the dynamism and skill of women’s football and its link to the history of women’s protest and activism through an eruption of dance and live music.

August 12, No Home Advantage – Online and at the LEEDS 2023 Trinity Hub: Babeworld – an organisation which seeks to create a more representative art world – will deliver an online workshop alongside a physical event at the LEEDS 2023 Hub at Trinity Leeds exploring how to create safer spaces for marginalised people to watch football.

May 19 to 21, Northern Roll Festival – around the city: a celebration of skating with a weekend of workshops, roller discos and a roller derby. The Royal Armouries will transform into a huge skate rink and other free and paid for events organised by LS-TEN charity are being held with all proceeds going to the charity to fund Skate Scholarships for young people and their families.

June to August, My LEEDS Summer events: a three-month festival is coming to local parks, high streets and village halls, as communities in Leeds put on their own events to showcase local talent and bring people together. Events are free and organised by LEEDS 2023’s Neighbourhood Hosts.

(from left) LEEDS 2023 trustee and former Leeds United player Sanchez Payne, Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray and Abigail Scott Paul, Director of External Relations and Strategic Partnerships at LEEDS 2023. Photo: Simon Dewhurst

Broadcaster and former Leeds United Player, Sanchez Payne, who is a LEEDS 2023 Trustee, added: “I’m thrilled that my former club is showing their support for LEEDS 2023 as football - and sport in general - is absolutely part of the fabric of cultural life here in Leeds.

"Sporting events are one of the rare occasions where people from all walks of life come together to experience something incredible – and that’s exactly what LEEDS 2023 aims to do. I hope the fans will be inspired to find out more and try something new.”