Art Journey hosts contemporary fine art exhibition to support art therapy for children

Art Journey is set to showcase an exciting exhibition of contemporary fine art from Saturday, 3rd May to Monday May 5 at Journey Further, 4 The Dockside, Leeds. A private view will take place on Friday May 2 from 5pm – 9pm, with tickets available via Eventbrite.

The four-day event will feature works by contemporary artists, offering art collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire unique pieces of art (either original or prints).

Commission from all sales from the exhibition will directly support local non-profit organisation, Impact North’s vital art therapy programs, helping children and families navigate challenges in their lives.

Supporting art therapy through creativity

Laura Curtis and Alexa Molyneux

Art Journey was founded this year, by Laura Skidmore and Alexa Molyneux, after seeing the space at Journey Further having potential to host art exhibitions and events. The space was renovated in 2024 and has features which translates perfectly to being a pop-up art gallery - including its canal side location, integrated bar and contemporary furnishings.

Laura and Alexa both have backgrounds of working with families who have faced adversity. Laura’s background is in probation services and youth offending, while Alexa is an art psychotherapist, working in mainstream schools, alternative provisions, and private practice. They chose Impact North as their spring show beneficiary because Alexa has worked with Impact North since 2019, serving as an art therapist and clinical supervisor, and sees firsthand the valuable work that the Impact North team offers.

Alexa Molyneux - Co-founder of Art Journey says: "We are really excited for our first exhibition this spring. We have been so impressed with the quality of the artist's submissions, and the number of artists wanting to be involved. Special thanks to Journey Further. Without their support, we wouldn't be able to donate the commission from sales to charity.

“All our marketing and overheads are being covered by Journey Further and the artist's participation fees, meaning we can use the commission to fund vital therapeutic work in the community. I am an oil painter, and love the outlet and escapism that art gives me. I strongly believe in the connection between creativity and wellbeing.

“During my work as an art therapist over the past 13 years, I have increasingly seen the need for therapy to be offered to not just children individually, but with their parent(s)/carer(s) too. Funds raised from Art Journey's Spring Show will be supporting these families on their journey to improved mental health and wellbeing."

Art therapy offers a non-verbal medium for people who may struggle to express their emotions through words. Using diverse artistic materials such as collage, photography, digital media, clay, and sand, therapists create a safe and reflective space where children and adults can share their stories in a personal and meaningful way. This approach is particularly effective for those who find verbal communication difficult.

Featured artists will be:

Tessa Houghton

Alexa Molyneux

Diana Gagic

Jane Thompson

Alesia Yeremeyeva

Maha AlKhattab

Lisa Robinson

Ailsa Read

Jenny Cooper

Rebecca Carr

Ben Winter

Jenny Beard

Jing He

Jelena Havelka

Ashleigh Louise

Andy Cahill

Eleni Sideropoulou

Gina Reid

Nataliia Revoniuk

Debbie Stevenson

Steve Murray

David Frost

Christina Catherine

Philip Mccumskey

Haleema Aziz

Get involved

The public is invited to support Art Journey by attending the exhibition and purchasing artwork.

Tickets for the private viewing on Friday, 2nd May, and available through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/manage/events/1305747539039/details.

The event is free to attend, with artwork prices ranging from £50 for prints to individually priced original pieces.

Those interested in donating to Impact North directly, or organising fundraising initiatives can contact Fiona Devenney at [email protected]