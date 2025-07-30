Animal lovers in Yorkshire invited to honour past pets

The RSPCA is calling on animal lovers across Yorkshire to honour beloved pets who have passed, by planning their own 'Walk to Remember' on National Pet Memorial Day - as more than one quarter of owners admit struggling to memorialise a lost companion.

The special event in September offers a meaningful way to celebrate the profound impact people’s pets have had on their lives, while raising funds to support the vital work of the RSPCA - who rehome thousands of animals to new homes every single year.

Among those already signed up to take part is Anya Wall from Rotherham, who is walking in memory of their Border Collie Cockerpoo crossbreed dog Logan (pictured.)

' Walk to Remember' - a brand new virtual event for the charity, encourages animal lovers to plan their own walk to coincide with National Pet Memorial Day (Sunday, 14th September 2025) inviting loved ones to join them in memory of their beloved lost pets – whether they be a dog, cat, rat, lizard, or any other animal companion.

Pets are an integral part of British households, with the Pet Food Manufacturer’s Association survey in 2024 estimating that 17.2 million households (60%) own one of the UK's 36 million pets.

And with six in ten UK households owning a pet, a survey carried out by the RSPCA found that a majority of people (99%) stated them to be ‘part of the family’ and 60.3% stated them to be ‘my best friend.’

But one in four people (26.2%) said they struggled to find a way to memorialise or mark the loss of their pet - and the RSPCA hopes ‘Walk to Remember’ can help.

Participants are encouraged to sign up, walk five miles, and pledge to raise £100 in honour of their pet. Upon signing up, an event pack including an RSPCA T-shirt will be provided to help with setting up the walk. Whether walking with loved ones, hosting for your local community or in peaceful solitude, participants can complete their memorial walk in any way they choose.

Anya Wall, who is walking in memory of their Border Collie Cockerpoo crossbreed dog Logan, shared their powerful motivation: “Logan wasn't just any dog - he was a comfort blanket for all of our family, especially our older dog Finnick who misses him terribly too.

“During his short life, Logan made such a lasting impact on our family, especially for my brother who's always wanted a big dog to take on a walk. He was so sweet natured and kind, and the most loyal dog anyone could have, even sleeping in my sister’s room when she moved into her own bedroom and felt anxious being alone at night.

“We lost Logan last month very suddenly and very tragically at just nine months old. I am walking because one of his favourite things to do was run around happily in nature like he wasn't thinking about anything else. He was sent to sleep peacefully under a tree, so nature was the last thing he saw. I know how much he would have loved going on a beautiful nature walk, so because he can't, I will.

“I am going to be doing a short lakeside loop around a local lake in Ullswater, Cumbria where my family lives. I am hoping my parents, grandparents, uncle and siblings join in. As well as our dog Finnick who is missing Logan very much and my Grandparents dog Effie.”

Those who sign up will receive a welcome pack including an event flyer and tshirt, and those who raise just £1 will receive a personalised commemorative key ring.

Participants can share their fundraising page to gather support, track their walk using Strava, and connect with others planning walks on a dedicated RSPCA Facebook Group, which provides a platform to share their pet's story and share walk routes/ideas.

Olivia Williams, Mass Participation Manager at the RSPCA said: “Losing a pet is like losing a member of the family. The grief is real, yet many people feel they have to carry it quietly, unsupported. Walk to Remember is our response to this need for greater understanding and support – a gentle invitation to remember your pet, and to connect with others who understand.

“We’re delighted that many people have already signed up to take part. Those who sign up will receive a welcome pack including an event flyer and t-shirt, and those who raise just £1 will receive a personalised commemorative key ring. Anyone who raises more than £75 will receive an in memory travel mug too.

“All funds raised from the 'Walk to Remember' will go directly towards the rescue, rehabilitation, rehoming or release of thousands of animals that the RSPCA helps every year, so we hope to see many more people honour their beloved pets and create a tribute in their name.”

To sign up for the RSPCA's 'Walk to Remember' and for more information, please visit rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/fundraise/trekking/walktoremember.