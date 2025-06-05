Adam Strong stars in the Rocky Horror Show coming to Hull

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical the Rocky Horror Show is coming to Hull in July with Adam Strong starring as Frank N Furter.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades.

Bringing laughs, thrills and time-warping fun, comedian Nathan Caton brings his sharp wit and undeniable style to the role of The Narrator.

Brad will be played by Connor Carson, Janet by Lauren Chia, Riff Raff by Job Greuter and Magenta / Usherette by Natasha Hoeberigs. Columbia will be played by Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Rocky by Morgan Jackson and Eddie / Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham. Completing the cast are Phantoms Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, Erica Wild with on-stage swing Alex Hetherington and on-stage swing/dance captain Stacey Monahan.

Adam Strong as Frank n Furter

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all the famous musical numbers which have made the Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “Time Warp”.

The show tells us the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two college kids who keep things squeaky clean meet Dr Frank N Furter by chance when their car breaks down right outside his house on their way to visit their favourite professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show was first played in the Royal Courts Theatre Upstairs with an audience of 63 in 1973. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

Since it first opened, the Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. Over 30 million people have watched the show worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in the Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show plays at Hull New Theatre on 14th – 19th July. Tickets: https://rockyhorror.co.uk/tour-dates