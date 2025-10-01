Yorkshire’s new matchmaker for charities off to a flying start with 20 good causes receiving free support

Chris Worthington, founder of Cause Matcher

Selby based social enterprise, Cause Matcher, is marking a successful first quarter since launch, with more than 35 Yorkshire charities in need of support now signed up, along with 20 businesses and skilled volunteers already offering their time and expertise completely free of charge to help them thrive, including Leeds Building Society.

Founder Chris Worthington, who launched the free online matching platform in May, says the early traction proves that “Yorkshire’s business community is hungry to make a measurable social impact.”

“In just a few months we’ve delivered real, practical help - far beyond what cash donations alone can do,” Chris explains.

“From new websites and marketing strategies to hands-on maintenance and mentoring, we’re seeing purpose-driven partnerships spring up right across the region. I created Cause Matcher because I could see so many brilliant charities struggling to access the specialist skills and support they need to thrive. At the same time, I knew there were businesses and individuals out there who wanted to help, but didn’t know how or where to start. My goal is to bridge that gap and build a thriving ecosystem of social value across Yorkshire.”

Some of the organisations helped by Cause Matcher so far include a children’s charity in Sheffield, which now has a brand-new website; an arts charity in Bradford that’s expanded its audience through a new digital marketing campaign; a charity in Leeds benefiting from hands-on volunteer support to improve its respite lodges; and a CIC in Doncaster now reaching more donors thanks to social media training.

Speaking about how Cause Matcher has helped The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, Kerry Magson, Partnerships and Engagement Manager, The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, said: “Chris and the team Cause Matcher have been instrumental in helping us match amazing volunteers with projects that make a real difference to the lives of the families we support.

“Thanks to this partnership, we’ve been able to welcome dedicated corporate volunteers to help maintain and improve our respite lodges, ensuring they remain a safe and welcoming haven for children across Yorkshire who are facing poverty, illness, disability or trauma.

“Chris, we’re so grateful for all you do – here’s to creating even more impact together!”

In-kind services delivered include IT support, Google Ads strategies, HR and recruitment guidance, cybersecurity audits, on-site electrical and mechanical work, painting, gardening, and expert business mentoring.

Brandesburton-based off-site construction specialist, Premier Modular, is the latest company to sign up.

“We're proud to be partnering with Cause Matcher, an exciting platform that connects companies with charities to build impactful, purpose-driven partnerships. By registering, we're becoming part of a growing network that's all about amplifying social value and supporting amazing causes - we can't wait to get started!” says David Harris, Premier Modular’s Managing Director.

Charities looking for help can register free on the Cause Matcher website - www.causematcher.com - and list the areas where they need support - whether it’s marketing, HR, admin, maintenance or mentoring. Businesses and volunteers can also sign up easily to offer their time, professional skills or equipment, and Cause Matcher will help match them with the right cause in need.