Yorkshire dog owners yesterday claimed they would rather prepare a pretty meal or snack for their dog than their spouse.

Lifting the lid on foodie habits in the fur-family home, a two thirds of those surveyed in Leeds (63%) confessed they put more effort and thought into making their dogs meals or snacks than they did their partners.

Yorkshire was the the 'nuttiest' county when it came to their pooches - with more than a third of men spending 30 mins prepping their dog's stacks than their wife or girlfriend's dinner.

Waiting for the perfect 'Artistic snack' - as Yorkshire dog owners get creative with dog food.

Research to celebrate the launch of Peamutt Squeezy reflected on the growing online trend of ‘humanising’ of dog food and snacks – the idea that dogs need their food to be made more aesthetically pleasing, not only for ‘the gram’ but for their own ‘doggie wellbeing’.

Amusingly 43% of dog owners in Sheffield and 53% in Leeds said they truly believed their dog appreciated them making their dinner or treats look pretty.

In Yorkshire more than half for those surveyed (59%) claiming they make their pooch’s food look more human so they feel part of the family.

The poll by Peamutt Squeezy asked 2,000 British dog owners about their food habits and if they get creative when it came to snack and mealtimes. Interestingly one in three (35%) in the UK said they specifically buy dog treats that allow them to be artistic with the food.

Easy, peasy Peamutt Squeezy allows people to squirt their Peamutt butter onto lick mats and toys without the hassle of using a spoon. The easy serve means dog foodies can craft and create lickmat masterpieces and pretty treats for their dogs.

Nearly 40% of dog owners in Sheffield and Leeds said they create pictures or write messages in their beloved dog’s food.

Dog wellbeing and training expert Janey Baker, from Make Fetch Happen, said: “By creating meals or snacks that look and feel like something we'd serve ourselves; we’re recognising dogs as true family. This growing trend supports dogs’ emotional wellbeing, turning mealtimes into moments of joy and connection, and helping owners feel more involved in their pet’s care.

“As our lives get busier our dogs feel the burden of our day, so taking a little time to share something mentally stimulating like a patterned lick mat can really enrich their wellbeing.”

Research conducted in 2024 by Peamutt Butter found the average Brit spends around £350 on foodie treats and snacks per year – with nearly a quarter of those surveyed confessing to spending an average of £2,000 per year.

Sally Addenbrook, from Peamutt Butter, said: “At Peamutt Butter, we see treats as a great way to bond with your dog. The food-art trend is all about having fun with your dog’s favourite treats, Peamutt Squeezy let’s owners get creative and turn snack-time into a special moment.”

What does your breed say about you? Dog breeds whose Yorkshire owners are most likely to make a pretty meal for their dog than their partner/spouse:

Boxer (61%) Yorkshire Terrier (53%) Maltese (51%) Pomeranian (50%) Poodle (49%) King Charles Spaniel (49%) Pug (48%) French Bull dog (46%) Miniature Schnauzer (45%) Staffordshire Bull Terrier (42%)

Peamutt Squeezy now exclusively in Pets at Home.