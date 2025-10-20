Windsor Court Care Home Residents Enjoy Heart-Warming Visit from Therapy Dog Bella

Resident at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home with pet therapy dog Bella

Residents at Windsor Court Care Home in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, were delighted to welcome back their much-loved furry friend, Bella, a gorgeous cockapoo who regularly visits the home as part of its popular pet therapy sessions.

Bella has become a firm favourite among residents and team members alike. With her affectionate nature and gentle personality, she brings warmth, comfort, and plenty of smiles to everyone she meets.

Ursula Herbert, Activities Co-ordinator at HC-One’s Windsor Court, said:“Bella just dispenses her cuddles and love and makes everyone feel good. Her visits always lift the mood in the home and bring back wonderful memories for residents who had pets of their own when they were younger.”

Pet therapy has been shown to offer numerous benefits for older adults, including emotional support, reduced anxiety, and improved overall well-being. The simple act of interacting with a friendly animal like Bella can have a calming effect and help residents feel more connected and joyful.

The team at Windsor Court is dedicated to supporting residents’ physical, emotional, and social well-being through a range of engaging activities and meaningful experiences like Bella’s heart-warming visits.

Angela Shutt, Home Manager at Windsor Court Care Home, added:“We’re so grateful to have Bella visit regularly. The happiness she brings to our residents is truly special, and we can’t wait to see her again soon.”