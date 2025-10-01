Windsor Court Care Home Hosts Carpet Bowls and Prosecco Afternoon

Residents at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home enjoying bowls and prosecco afternoon

Residents at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home in Wetherby swapped their usual Sunday routine for an afternoon filled with friendly rivalry, laughter, and sparkling refreshments as the home hosted a special Carpet Bowls and Prosecco Afternoon.

The event brought together residents, team members, and visiting family members for an afternoon of light-hearted competition.

Carpet bowls has long been a favourite pastime among Windsor Court residents, offering both a fun physical challenge and a great way to encourage social connection.

The match was fiercely contested, with residents cheering each other on and showing impressive bowling skills.

Residents at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home playing bowls

The final score came down to the slimmest of margins, prompting organisers to use a photo finish to confirm the winners.

Residents Hazel Thorp and Hillary Smith emerged as the champions, claiming their well-deserved victory amid a round of applause and plenty of smiles.

Following the excitement, the celebrations continued with a prosecco toast in honour of the winners, accompanied by a delicious spread of afternoon refreshments. Residents and visitors alike enjoyed a chance to relax, raise a glass, and share stories from the day.

At HC-One, activities like carpet bowls are more than just a game — they form part of a holistic approach to care, supporting both physical activity and mental stimulation.

Residents at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home enjoying prosecco

Windsor Court Care Home is committed to offering a wide variety of events throughout the year, from themed afternoons and live entertainment to seasonal celebrations and community get-togethers.

The Carpet Bowls and Prosecco Afternoon was yet another memorable occasion for residents, with many already looking forward to the next match — and the chance to challenge Hazel and Hillary for the top spot!

As autumn approaches, the team is preparing for cosy seasonal events, including the Harvest Festival, ensuring that the coming months are filled with warmth, connection, and joy for all.

Windsor Court is part of over 280 HC-One homes across the UK, each dedicated to providing a kind and welcoming community for older people. New residents joining before 30th November 2025 can take advantage of a special offer: 4 weeks for the price of 3.

Resident at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home enjoying prosecco

Windsor Court is a Care Home in Wetherby, North Yorkshire.

Ursula Herbert, Activities Co-ordinator at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home, said: “Our Carpet Bowls and Prosecco Afternoon was a huge success, and the energy in the room was fantastic.

"Hazel and Hillary played brilliantly, but most importantly, everyone had such a good time together.

"Events like this really highlight the joy, camaraderie, and sense of community here at Windsor Court. We always aim to create activities that not only entertain but also promote wellbeing and help our residents feel connected.”