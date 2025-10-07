White Rose Shines a Spotlight on Leeds Heroes

Ahead Partnership Receives White Rose Community Award

White Rose Shopping Centre has celebrated some of Leeds’ most inspiring individuals and organisations at its annual Community Awards, which recognise grassroot leaders, dedicated volunteers, and life-saving specialists who make a real difference.

This year’s Community Awards honours the incredible local people working hard to benefit their community, with just a few of the 2025 winners including:

Sunjeeda Hanif, Founder and Director of Women’s Whispers , who has spent five years providing a vital lifeline for women in crisis, offering practical support, safe spaces, and compassion that has helped countless women rebuild their lives.

Mark Hodgkinson , a devoted volunteer of more than 20 years, who mentors young people through groups such as Space and Kidz Klub, organises community events including the Lantern Festival, and fundraises tirelessly to create opportunities for local families.

Tom Riordan CBE , honoured for his outstanding leadership and long-term commitment to Leeds. Appointed Second Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care in 2024 with the approval of the Prime Minister, Tom previously served 14 years as Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, driving landmark regeneration projects including Trinity Leeds, First Direct Arena, and the White Rose leisure development. A strong advocate for White Rose, he also played a key national role during the pandemic in developing the NHS Test and Trace Programme.

Donna Russell & Matthew Lush, Leeds City Council Fostering Department , recognised for their commitment to supporting care-experienced young people, tailoring inclusive opportunities, and providing vital support for fostering families.

Dennis Robbins, CEO of The Hunslet Club , who has grown the organisation to nearly 4,000 members, expanding access to sports, arts, and youth sessions - including free SEN and youth club activities, making the club a vital community hub.

Alison & Annamaria, Ahead Partnership , who have facilitated careers programmes, interview practice, and meaningful partnerships between White Rose and local schools. They've also delivered initiatives such as The Made in Yorkshire Challenge, Share Your Spark and Growing Talent Greener Futures.

Professor Mat Callister , instrumental in the Leeds Lung Health Check, a pioneering project that has delivered thousands of lung screenings across the city, improving early cancer detection and saving lives.

Katie & Ciara, Resurgo, awarded for their work running The Spear Programme which supports 16–24-year-olds who are not in employment, education or training (NEET). Through tailored coaching, confidence-building, and practical skills such as interview prep and CV support, the programme has helped thousands of young people take their first steps into work.

Angela Vyas, celebrated for her tireless fundraising work with Yorkshire Air Ambulance. As West Regional Fundraiser, Angela has organised everything from raffles and tombolas to a table tennis marathon and Wakeylele band performances, helping keep the charity's helicopters flying 365 days a year. She has also built a dedicated network of volunteers, ensuring a lasting impact across West Yorkshire and here at White Rose.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “South Leeds is home to many inspiring individuals and organisations, and it’s an honour to celebrate their passion, care, and commitment through our Community Awards. Each winner has made an incredible difference to the lives of others, and we’re proud to recognise their impact.”