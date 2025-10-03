Wharfedale care home receives wildlife-friendly gift from homebuilder

B&DWYW - SGB-44991 - Burley Hall Care Home receiving the bird bath and bird table

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is helping to bring nature to the gardens at Burley Hall Care Home with a donation of wildlife-friendly features.

Located close to Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court, two of the developer’s new communities in Burley in Wharfedale, Burley Hall Care Home offers high quality residential, nursing and respite care for older people.

The donation, which consisted of an RSPB bird bath and a wooden table feeder, was part of David Wilson Homes’ outreach to the community near the developments, and is a gift to be enjoyed by all residents at the care home.

Linzi McNeil, Home Manager at Burley Hall Care Home, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive the generous donation of a bird bath and wooden bird table from David Wilson Homes. At Burley Hall Care Home, we know how much joy wildlife brings to our residents, and these additions to our garden will help create a peaceful space where they can connect with nature. We’re incredibly grateful for the support and thoughtfulness shown, and we look forward to welcoming many feathered visitors.”

According to Care England, connecting with nature in a meaningful way, such as birdwatching, is beneficial to mental health. Birdwatching, in particular, is an activity that is easily adapted to suit the needs, circumstances and capabilities of those in the care system.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As we see the communities at our Burley in Wharfedale developments grow, supporting the local community remains a priority. We hope this donation will provide some enjoyment and enrichment for the residents and members of staff at Burley Hall Care Home.”

Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court offer house hunters the chance to join a thriving local village in the unrivalled West Yorkshire countryside, with an abundance of local conveniences.

The developments provide the best of both worlds with countryside walks on the doorstep, whilst offering excellent commuter links to Leeds and Harrogate by road and rail via the nearby Burley in Wharfedale Railway Station.

For more information about any nearby developments, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.