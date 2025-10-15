Wetherby charity café visited by thousands marks major milestone

WiSE has celebrated 3 years of Welcome Cafe

A charity café visited by more than 5,000 people across Wetherby has celebrated its third birthday.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) launched its Welcome Café three years ago to support people of all ages as they battled the cost of living crisis.

The café had proved so successful that the short term initiative became a permanent fixture as part of Voluntary Action Leeds’ award-winning ‘Warm Spaces’ scheme.

Debbie, who runs the activities at WiSE, said: “We are so proud of Welcome Café. We wanted to help people who were worried about turning their heating on as the energy prices were rising so quickly.

“It was just a simple concept, to offer a warm space and something to eat and drink while the cost of living crisis was ongoing. However as time has gone on it is now an established part of not only our week, but the people who visit us.

“We are a small charity which supports older people who face loneliness and social isolation, but we decided to open this out to all ages without a referral. It has been of huge benefit to so many people in our community.

“It also fits within the ethos behind the Warm Spaces scheme and WiSE’s extended work as a Local Community Anchor Network, supporting vulnerable groups of all ages.”

WiSE’s Welcome Café opens on Tuesdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Wetherby Town Hall. Patrons make a donation of their choice in exchange for food and company in a warm and welcoming space.

The café is supported by organisations including The Oven Door, Sainsbury’s and Wetherby & District Foodbank. From time-to-time, other local organisations attend the café to offer advice on how people can stay safe, warm and well.

For more information visit www.w-ise.org.uk