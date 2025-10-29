Wetherby Care Home, Ashfield Nursing and Residential Home receives national award for providing Gold Standard end of life care

Jess Vertigan receives the award on behalf of Ashfield Nursing Home Ltd

Ashfield Nursing & Residential Home has been awarded a national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award in recognition of the excellent end of life care they provide.

Ashfield Nursing & Residential Home received the award at the GSF annual conference and awards ceremony on Friday 26th September at East Side Rooms in Birmingham - a celebration of the UK's exceptional health and social care providers for care in the final year of life.

Ashfield Nursing & Residential Home was one of 172 organisations from across the country receiving the award in Birmingham (139 care homes, 1 primary care team, 10 domiciliary care agencies, 3 retirement villages, 1 prison healthcare team, 1 hospice team and 17 hospital wards).

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for GSF said: “We are delighted to congratulate all the organisations that have achieved accreditation and received the Quality Hallmark Award this year. This year we have had the most organisations apply for accreditation since we commended the accreditation process over 15 years ago.

The quality of care and the compassionate cultures we have seen is truly inspiring, reflecting a deep commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time, making a real difference to them and their families, proving that generalist services can and do provide good palliative and end of life care.

These organisations exemplify the Gold Standards Framework standards by listening to what matters most to each individual and delivering care in line with their goals, wishes, and preferences. Supporting our ageing population to live and die well is so important, our Award Winners are leading the way in demonstrating what good end of life care looks like. A huge congratulations to you all.”

GSF provides end of life care training and accreditation for frontline staff in health and social care. Everybody deserves gold standard end of life care.

To find out more about the Gold Standards Framework, visit https://www.goldstandardsframework.org.uk/