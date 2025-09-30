West Yorkshire magistrate wants others to consider volunteering for a vital justice role to give back to community

Stephen appearing in the stage version of Tin Tin as Captain Haddock.

A former West End and Broadway actor, who shared the stage with Hollywood royalty but now plays a big part in his local community as a magistrate, wants more people to volunteer to help deliver justice in Yorkshire.

No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required to be a magistrate. Volunteers will be given thorough training as well as ongoing support to help make decisions on cases in criminal or family court. Magistrates work closely in groups of three with a legal adviser, who offers guidance on the law.

Stephen Finegold, 66, started volunteering as a magistrate after returning from five years directing performing arts at an American school in China. He spotted a social media advertisement encouraging magistrate applications which piqued his interest in the justice system.

He serves primarily in the West Yorkshire region covering Leeds, Kirklees and Bradford courts, usually serving one day per week. He says: "I decided to sign up because it did sound fascinating. As an actor, I've played lawyers so many times—and I'm interested in the justice system.

Stephen playing a police officer in an episode of Absolutely Fabulous alongside Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jennifer Saunders.

"There's a lot to learn as a magistrate and as an actor you spend a lot of time learning lines. One of the skills I've picked up over the years, which is transferable to this role, is to learn a lot of information fairly quickly.

“But you don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and being able to volunteer at least 13 days a year, plus training. Being a magistrate makes you a rounded individual. You learn about the local issues in the community and come across people who may have come from completely different backgrounds to you, so you learn a lot about other people and your area.”

Stephen’s distinguished acting career has included performances with Ralph Fiennes in Shakespeare stage productions, as well as roles in popular television series like Emmerdale, Absolutely Fabulous, My Family, Hustle, The Only Boy for Me, Crocodile Shoes and Heartbeat.

He said his transferable skills from acting, such as being comfortable speaking publicly and being able to learn complex information quickly—honed through years of memorising scripts—help him as a magistrate.

Stephen said he can think of few better ways to give back to the local community than becoming a magistrate.

Looking ahead, Stephen aspires to become a bench chairman - this is an elected senior magistrate who presides over court sittings, acts as the bench's ambassador, and supports other magistrates within their local justice area. He continues to balance magistrate duties with ongoing voice-over work and international theatre festival directing for schools worldwide.

His message to potential recruits is simple: observe court proceedings to understand the role, then consider how you might contribute to this vital community service. He adds: “It’s a great privilege to be entrusted to deliver justice in your community – I'd highly recommend it to people who want to play a part in what is a core role in our judicial system.

"I'm fairly new to it and it's doing something for the community, which is completely rewarding and fascinating and vital.

“If you’re interested, I’d recommend you go to a court and observe, which anybody can do, and see if that sort of thing would fit with what they want to do.

“Essentially, if you want to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should consider volunteering. All training, including legal advice with support from a legal adviser and other members of the panel, is provided.”

From teachers to electricians, to stay-at-home parents, anyone aged between 18 and 74 who can commit to at least 13 days a year, plus training for at least five years is encouraged to come forward and apply to become a magistrate.

The Judiciary of England and Wales, and The Ministry of Justice, is aiming to boost numbers by recruiting 2,000 new magistrates across England and Wales by March 2026.

The voluntary role offers various transferable skills such as critical thinking, decision-making and time management, and helps to reduce the court backlog.

Minister Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, said: “The work that magistrates do is vital. Over 90% of all criminal court cases are heard by these local volunteers. You will see fascinating cases and bring your professional experience and good judgment to deliver swifter justice for victims.

“I can think of few better ways to give back to your local community than becoming a magistrate. There is no one size fits all type of magistrate. We’re looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to help build safer and more secure communities.”

Mark Beattie JP, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, said: “Magistrates are volunteers and are integral to our justice system, hearing more than 90 per cent of all criminal cases in adult and youth courts, as well as many of the cases in the family courts. The work that they do is vital, not only to the smooth running of justice, but also to delivering justice – supporting communities in which they live.

“Our members also tell us that volunteering is incredibly rewarding too, and, as the only independent voice of magistrates in England and Wales, we at the Magistrates’ Association fully support this drive to encourage more people of all ages to apply to become magistrates.”

Interested? Register your interest and for more information at Magistrates Recruitment - Volunteer as a magistrate.

You can find and visit any court you like for your criminal court observations and see opening hours and contact details here: www.find-court-tribunal.service.gov.uk.

As family court cases are heard in private, you can look at our family division of the magistrates court research resources.