Wakefield-owned train 'fifth best in world'
A luxury train owned by a Wakefield businessman has been voted the fifth best in the world by readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine.
David Pitts, who rus DP Publicity and is known as “The Adman”, bought the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle from the Orient Express group eight years ago.
Now it takes pampered champagne-sipping passengers on slap-up day trips from stations all over Britain.
The train was awarded a 93.13 per cent satisfaction rate, placing it above famous rivals like Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer and even the Venice Simplon Orient Express itself.
A delighted Mr Pitts said: “We are, of course, very excited to be honoured with a place in the magazine’s top 10.
“But we have a great team who constantly strive to be the best and ensure that a trip on the Northern Belle is an unforgettable experience for our passengers.”
Actor Bill Nighy called the train “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5, television last year.
And one journalist who travelled on the Belle described it as “like Downton on wheels”.
It even has its own musicians to entertain passengers while they dine, and a conjuror adds an extra touch of magic as he wanders through the carriages.
The train will be in Huddersfield for a seven-course Christmas Lunch trip on Saturday, December 20. Fares start at £395.
For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk