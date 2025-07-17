Volunteers needed as Sally starts Support Dogs’ ‘big school’

While thousands of South Yorkshire’s youngsters prepare to enjoy their school holidays, this little one is just getting started on her education.

Puppy Sally has just started ‘big school’ at the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability to live safer, more independent lives.

After successfully completing the charity’s Puppy Programme over the past 21 months, she has now moved into full-time training, under the expert guidance of trainer Emily Harrison.

This big step means she has also moved from her volunteer puppy socialisers and, when not in training, will now be living with a volunteer doggy foster carer family, in the Endcliffe area.

Trainee support dog Sally is starting 'big school'

Mel Mills is a puppy co-ordinator with Support Dogs who has overseen Sally’s time on the Puppy Programme.

She said: “Sally has now moved into full-time training and has been chosen for our autism assistance programme.

“She was chosen for this programme as she is a calm, chilled girl who loves to be with the people she has formed a bond with. Our autism assistance dogs are trained to provide safety and to facilitate a more independent and socially inclusive life for both the autistic child and their family.”

The charity is urgently in need of more volunteer puppy socialisers to help raise these pups through their first year, before they start full-time training.

Mel explains: “This is a wonderful way to make a life-changing impact, while also getting to spend a year helping to care for and socialise a wonderful puppy from your home. We provide you with loads of support including your own dog trainer, 24/7 support and pay for costs including food and all equipment needed.”

To find out more about Support Dogs and how to volunteer, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.