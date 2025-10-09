Thousands of people are needlessly living with sight loss because of a shortage of donors

Juliette Cosgrove, chief nursing officer at the National Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

More than 4,000 people are waiting for the gift of sight • Some eye patients have been waiting more than a year for a cornea transplant • This World Sight Day, NHS Blood and Transplant urges everyone to agree to donate their corneas after death on the NHS Organ Donor Register • More than 3 million people on the register have chosen not to donate their corneas

More than 4,000 people in England are living with sight loss* when a cornea – the clear, outer layer of the eye - transplant could restore their vision and transform their life.

Figures released by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) on World Sight Day (Thursday 9 October) show the number of cornea transplants reached a ten year high in 2024/25**, but still too many people are waiting for a life changing transplant – with 500 patients waiting for more than a year*.

Unlike organs such as kidneys and lungs that need to be transplanted as soon as they are donated, corneas can be stored for 28 days until they are matched to a patient needing a cornea transplant.

Louise, left, and Juliette, right

The number of cornea donors fell by 3% in 2024/25 to 4,976, contributing to the thousands of people waiting for a cornea transplant.

The NHS needs more people to agree to donate their eyes after death to help the thousands of people not able to see properly, bringing down the waiting list and reducing waiting times. NHSBT needs 70 donors a week (140 corneas) to ensure there are enough corneas continuously available.

The shortage of cornea donors means patients waiting longer for sight saving transplants. Last year thousands of people - the average age of patients was 66 - received a cornea transplant, including more than 700 under 50s and 32 children*.

Juliette Cosgrove knows how powerful cornea donation can be, both for patients and for the families of those who donate and give the gift of sight. Her sister Louise Cosgrove, had followed her into a nursing career and both were passionate about caring for people, working in intensive care. This sometimes included helping look after organ donor families. One sunny day in 1996 Louise, aged 27, was being driven to a training course in Wakefield from her home in Huddersfield, when the car she was travelling in was involved in an accident. The vehicle hit a tree, seriously injuring and trapping Louise, who sadly died at the scene.

Her sister Juliette, now the chief nursing officer at the Northern Care Alliance in Greater Manchester, knew how passionate Louise was about organ donation and although she was unable to donate her organs, she did give her corneas – the outer layer of the eye which gives the gift of sight - which was fitting for Louise and has been a comfort to her family.

Juliette, aged 59, from Skipton, said: “Louise was really fun loving, she was bubbly and funny – the life and soul. People really warmed to her. Her death was a big loss to many people.

“She had a lot of friends and loved animals. She was really kind and fun, she laughed a lot and had a massive smile and big brown eyes.

“We got on really well, I spoke to her every day, we went on holiday together and we were really close.

“We were both nurses and Louise was on her way to Wakefield for a course when there was an accident. She sadly ended up being taken to the same hospital she was heading to, where I had previously worked.

“I remember it was a really sunny beautiful day, and Louise was being driven there. We were told something ran out in the road, and when the car swerved it crashed into a tree.

“I don’t remember much but my dad phoning and saying I had to get to the hospital. It is all a blur but I remember sometime later thinking Louise could donate her corneas and that she would want that.

“With our work we’d spoken about organ donation and we were both supportive, we’d both helped families whose loved ones became organ donors. It was just something that we’d both do and we both knew that.

“I don’t know how it came into my head some time later, I was probably thinking along the lines that she couldn’t donate her organs, which I knew she’d have wanted. And I remembered she could donate her corneas.

“It was a difficult conversation to have with my family but I knew it was what Louise wanted. Her eyes were the thing everyone noticed and commented on about Louise. It was a hard discussion for our family to have but my absolutely certainty around what Louise wanted helped us all agree. I knew how strongly Louise felt and in that moment, it wasn’t about us, it was about her.

“I can’t remember what happened from there but it was arranged. She was able to donate her corneas which give the gift of sight. We never wanted to receive any more details but hopefully she has helped people, just knowing she had donated her corneas was enough for us.

“It’s still very hard for us to think and talk about what happened, it was devastating to lose Louise and so young, in such horrible circumstances. Her donation is one of the things that has helped us make sense of what happened.

“Nearly thirty years on we’re very proud of Louise for donating and know it is what she would have wanted. By sharing her story we hope she will have even more of an impact and legacy, by encouraging others to donate their corneas, their organs, anything they can.

“It’s important to say this is what I want, please do follow my wishes. Don’t think too much, or worry, it doesn’t matter – this is what I want. Talk about it now.

“I feel lucky Louise was my sister and to get to talk about her. I’m proud of her, it’s overwhelming and hard but her story is received so well. I’m keeping her memory alive and she is still having an impact.”

Most people (82% of registrants on the NHS Organ Donor Register) are willing to donate all their organs and corneas after death. Of the 18% who have chosen not to donate all organs and corneas, almost two thirds have said they do not want to donate their corneas – around 3.3 million people.****

Most people, of any age and with most medical histories, can donate their corneas when they die and leave a lasting legacy of giving someone the life changing gift of sight, even if they are unable to be an organ donor. Even having sight problems, for example, cataracts, does not mean someone can’t be a cornea donor.

Kyle Bennett, Assistant Director - Tissue and Eye Services at NHS Blood and Transplant says: “By agreeing to donate your corneas, you can transform the life of someone who hasn’t been able to see their family properly or live a normal life. Thousands of people are waiting for eye surgery which can transform their sight and their life. Giving the gift of sight is incredibly powerful and lifechanging.

“There are not enough cornea donations to help those waiting for a life changing transplant. Please consider leaving an amazing legacy of the gift of sight by agreeing to donate your corneas. Join the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family.”

The whole eye is donated, but only the cornea and sclera (the white outer coating of the eye) are transplanted.

NHSBT launched a partnership with Specsavers last year to help promote the need for more cornea donors. There is also work in place with Hospice UK treating patients at end-of-life care to reassure those who wish to be cornea donors that there are very few restrictions to donating corneas after death and they can be donated in settings outside of hospitals.

To find out more, and to register your organ and tissue donation decision, please visit: organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 or use the NHS app.Get the facts – search NHS organ donation – cornea donation.