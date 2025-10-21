The NSPCC’s Carols by Candlelight event returns to Leeds Minster

NSPCC's Candles by candlelight event heads to Leeds in December

After a decade away, Carols by Candlelight will return to Leeds Minster to raise vital funds for the NSPCC’s Childline this Christmas, and tickets are available now.

The service will see a vocal performance by comedian and classical singer Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, Inheritance), on Thursday, December 11 to raise funds for Childline, the charity’s vital service for children and young people which has a base in Leeds.

The event will feature a joint reading of The Night Before Christmasdelivered by special guests, actresses Laura Norton and Charlotte Bellamy, best known for their roles in Emmerdale.

The programme will also feature performances from three Leeds-based choirs - Headingley Voices, Free Range, and Cockburn Community Choir/Cockburn Vocals - along with traditional carols for the audience to join in with.

Comedian and singer Lloyd Griffith is set to make a special appearance

Rebecca Shaw, Childline Volunteer Engagement lead, said: “It’s brilliant to be bringing Carols by Candlelight back to Leeds after ten years.

"We know lots of people remember it fondly and we’re looking forward to welcoming families, friends and local choirs to the Minster for a festive evening that makes a real difference to children.”

Lloyd Griffith said:“I’m really pleased to be part of Carols by Candlelight at Leeds Minster.

"It’s always a special time of year, and this event is a great way to come together, enjoy some music, and support Childline. The service gives young people someone to talk to when they need it most, and I’m proud to be helping raise funds for it.”

Doors open from 6.30pm, with light refreshments available and a small Christmas market offering handmade crafts.

A VIP ticket option is also available, giving supporters earlier entry from 6pm, complimentary mulled wine and mince pies, a gift bag, and an additional short performance inside the Minster before the main event begins.

Money raised on the night will go towards the NSPCC’s Childline service, which offers free and confidential support for young people 24 hours a day.

For many children Christmas can be a difficult time, and Childline provides someone to listen when they feel they have nowhere else to turn.

This year’s event is sponsored by Resolver.com, a company that helps people resolve complaints and issues with businesses and service providers.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the NSPCC's Christmas Carol Concert this year, the Leeds team at Resolver are always looking for opportunities to work with and support the NSPCC and we feel very aligned with the work that they do - particularly within our Trust and Safety division who work tirelessly to make the online world a safer place for all, particularly for children and young people.

“We are looking forward to supporting this special Christmas celebration as we head towards the end of the year.”

Tickets start at £11.55 and are available now at: https://rb.gy/