The Manor House in Roundhay wins luxury care home award

Anchor’s The Manor House Roundhay in Leeds has been crowned a winner by property giant Knight Frank in their Luxury Care Home Awards 2026.

    Situated in a beautiful setting close to Roundhay Park, The Manor House Roundhay, which was designed and developed by Hadrian Healthcare, is an elegant 65-bed home, offering first class residential and dementia care.

    Residents enjoy high quality accommodation and a wide range of impressive facilities including a hairdressing and beauty salon, café bar and private dining room.

    Each submission into the Luxury Care Home Awards is reviewed to identify facilities that exemplify luxury, innovation and outstanding care.

    Ursula Furtenbach-Wilson, Director of Anchor Villages & Care Services South, comments: “We are delighted to have been crowned Luxury Care Home of the year, especially as there are some incredible developments alongside us in this category, of amazing quality and diversity. The care home team should be incredibly proud of this achievement.”

    District Manager Sarah Roe added: “Since the Manor House Roundhay first opened its doors in 2024, Home Manager Clare Erskine and the rest of the care team have worked incredibly hard to ensure it feels like home for residents. Their success is demonstrated not only by this achievement, but also by the fact the care home has gone on to receive a 10 out of 10 score in reviews posted on Carehome.co.uk.”

