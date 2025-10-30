The Deputy Mayor of Wakefield Opens Fairwood Fields Care Home in Pontefract

Fairwood Fields Grand Opening

The Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Lynn Masterman, officially opened Fairwood Fields Care Home in Pontefract on Saturday 25th October, marking a proud new chapter for the local community. The home, part of the Crystal Care Collection, welcomed more than 160 guests for its Yorkshire-themed Grand Opening event, celebrating with local entertainment, traditional food, and plenty of community spirit.

Set against a backdrop of live music from Tingley Brass Band and singer Belle Velvet, the “Reyt Yorkshire” celebration captured the warmth and pride of the region. Guests were treated to parkin, mini Yorkshire puddings, fish and chips, and the home’s signature Yorkshire gin and tonic, while children enjoyed themed activity packs and a visit from a tractor courtesy of Fairleigh Farm.

The event also featured delicious homemade food from the home’s chefs, cupcakes from Cake o’Clock, and warm hospitality from the Fairwood Fields team.

Performing the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Councillor Lynn Masterman, Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, said: "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pontefract as we celebrate the grand opening of Fairwood Fields Care Home - a venture born from passion, hard work and a deep commitment to serving our community. Fairwood Fields redefines later life living with a blend of luxury and thoughtful care, and having seen it myself, it’s truly amazing.

“As we cut this ribbon, we’re opening more than a building; we’re opening a new chapter in the lives of those who will call it home. I wish you all every success and happiness in the years ahead."

Lynn Robinson, General Manager at Fairwood Fields, added: "We’re absolutely over the moon with how the day went. The turnout from the local community was incredible, and the atmosphere was full of joy, laughter and pride. We’d like to thank the Deputy Mayor, our entertainers, and everyone who came along to make our Reyt Yorkshire Grand Open Day so memorable. This is just the start of our journey, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first residents into their beautiful new home over the coming days."

Fairwood Fields is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art care home designed to offer person-centred care in a luxurious, welcoming environment. The home features 66 ensuite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, a cinema room, beauty salon and coffee bar - all underpinned by the latest in care technology to support wellbeing, safety and independence.

All residents can take advantage of the Fairwood Fields’ all-inclusive fee package which offers complete peace of mind with no hidden fees or unexpected costs. There is also an opening offer available to new residents for a limited time only.

Those who missed the event are invited to visit Fairwood Fields on Wakefield Road, Pontefract (WF8 4HW) to meet the team and take a tour.

For more information, call 01977 233 235, email [email protected] or visit https://crystalcarecollection.co.uk/care-homes/fairwood-fields/.