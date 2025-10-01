Thank you for saying ‘yes’

Leeds Oddfellows held a sausage tasting event to mark Friendship Month this year – pictured member Dave Johnson

Making new friends and trying something different can feel harder as we get older. That’s why I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who came along to our group events during Friendship Month this September.

Local social groups like Leeds Oddfellows are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.

If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead.

In October at our Meanwood Road hall, we’ve got a Fish, Chips and Bingo Event at 12 noon on Tuesday 14th, a talk titled “Bed Pans and False teeth” regarding Speaker Denise Adlard’s life working for the NHS at 12 noon on Tuesday 21st, and a Pie, Peas and Chat social from 10.30am on Friday 31st, as well as other regular get-togethers in Morley, Kirkstall, Keighley and Knaresborough.

If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07709 295317 or by email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.

We’d be delighted to meet you.

Eleanor Tamlyn, Social Organiser, Leeds District Oddfellows