Tesco customer selects Bracken Edge Primary School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant

Bracken Edge Primary School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers at Morley Elland Road Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Most Popular

Caroline Carr, Headteacher at Bracken Edge Primary School, said: "We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will make such a difference to our children's experience at Bracken Edge Primary School.

"Our outdoor woodland along with our animals provide therapeutic support and practical experience.

"We will now get to work in using this grant to continue our bushcraft lessons, enhance our animal area and connection to nature."

Store manager, Zoe Bowman, said: "We are delighted to see Bracken Edge Primary School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their vote between now and the end of voting.

"Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw and congratulations to Bracken Edge Primary School for winning this one off £5,000 grant."

Tesco said 107 of its stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”