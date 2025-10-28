Teenage Cancer Trust wards in Yorkshire receive spooktacular surprise from Aldi.

Aldi has helped Teenage Cancer Trust patients and staff in Yorkshire get into the Halloween spirit by donating a range of seasonal goodies.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wards in Castle Hill Hospital in Hull, Leeds General Infirmary, St James’ University Hospital in Leeds, Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield and Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield received everything from pumpkins and decorations to costumes and treats, helping young people to celebrate Halloween away from home.

Most Popular

Since first partnering with Teenage Cancer Trust in 2017, Aldi has raised more than £12 million for the charity, with a commitment to raise £20 million by 2031 to ensure no young person faces cancer alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Halloween, 28 Teenage Cancer Trust units across the country received donations from the supermarket, giving patients, family and staff the chance to enjoy seasonal celebrations together.

Michelle Aucott, Senior Partnerships Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We’re so grateful to Aldi for their continued support. These small seasonal gestures make a big difference, helping young people to celebrate Halloween away from home.”

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, added: “We’re proud to support Teenage Cancer Trust through a wide range of fundraising events and donations. Halloween is meant to be a time of fun and thrills, so we hope that our donation will help to bring some spooky fun and joy to young people and staff this year.”

Teenage Cancer Trust works in partnership with the NHS to provide highly-trained expert staff and specialist cancer units in NHS hospitals across the UK. The charity is there at every stage from diagnosis, through treatment and after treatment. It also brings young people with cancer together so they can support each other.