St John Ambulance is recruiting across West and South Yorkshire

St John Ambulance recruiting emergency responders

Do you have the courage, compassion, and commitment to make a real difference in your community? We’re looking for Emergency Responders – volunteers trained in advanced first aid and life-saving care – to support patients at events and in times of emergency.

🌍 Vacancies are available in:

Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster, Barnsley

As an Emergency Responder, you’ll: Deliver first aid and advanced life-saving treatment, work alongside ambulance services and other responders, reassure and support people in their most vulnerable moments, represent St John Ambulance at major events and within your local community

Commitment: around 100 hours per year; training provided: full Emergency Responder course, safeguarding, and induction; uniform & expenses provided

As an Emergency Responder, you will be there in the moments that matter. You may be offering reassurance and minor treatment or contributing to a team that saves a life. From foreseeable to unexpected emergencies, you will exercise the capability to relieve sickness, distress and suffering and send patients onwards to the safety of their homes or further treatment. You will make the difference between panic and relief, between pain and comfort, between lives lost and lives saved.

If you can stay calm under pressure, communicate with compassion, and want to be there in the moments that matter — this could be you.

To find out what happens next, contact: [email protected]

The closing date for the recruitment is October 19.