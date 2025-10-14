St George’s Crypt 95th anniversary ball held in Leeds
The event welcomed guests and marked a significant milestone for St George’s Crypt, an award-winning charity renowned for its life-changing support services. The evening showcased community and all attendees’ charitable commitment.
As a sponsor, Ingeus contributed to an evening that successfully raised vital funds for the charity’s frontline services, including free accommodation, clothing, and food for those most in need. All proceeds from the ball went directly to St George’s Crypt, helping to safeguard and expand their services during a time of increasing demand.
Katie Guest, Partnership Manager at Ingeus for Commissioned Rehabilitative Services in Yorkshire and Humberside, commented: “Supporting St George’s Crypt in their mission to uplift lives and provide hope was an honour.
"Their work aligns closely with our values, and we were proud to be part of such a meaningful celebration for a worthwhile cause.”
Ingeus is committed to social responsibility and initiatives that foster inclusion and opportunity in society.